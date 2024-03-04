National Grid begins cable work on Radbrook Road, Shrewsbury

National Grid will be carrying out a cable reinforcement scheme on Radbrook Road, Shrewsbury from today until 5 April 2024.

To install the new high voltage cable contractors working on behalf of National Grid will undertake excavations within the footway adjacent to Lady Herbert Way, with the works then progressing along Radbrook Road and eventually stopping at the junction with Ridgebourne Road.

For safety purposes temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout the duration of the works, with a traffic management operative on site from 7.30am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 6.30pm, to monitor and react to any traffic delays by adjusting the timings on the signals.

The scheme is part of an ongoing project where National Grid is investing £230,000 pounds into their electricity distribution network to support local net zero goals, and accommodate the increased demand on their network. This means National Grid is increasing the capacity of their network by upgrading 1.75km of high voltage cable.

An inspection team from Shropshire Council will monitor the work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.