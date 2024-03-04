4.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

National Grid begins cable work on Radbrook Road, Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

National Grid will be carrying out a cable reinforcement scheme on Radbrook Road, Shrewsbury from today until 5 April 2024.

To install the new high voltage cable contractors working on behalf of National Grid will undertake excavations within the footway adjacent to Lady Herbert Way, with the works then progressing along Radbrook Road and eventually stopping at the junction with Ridgebourne Road.

For safety purposes temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout the duration of the works, with a traffic management operative on site from 7.30am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 6.30pm, to monitor and react to any traffic delays by adjusting the timings on the signals.

- Advertisement -

The scheme is part of an ongoing project where National Grid is investing £230,000 pounds into their electricity distribution network to support local net zero goals, and accommodate the increased demand on their network. This means National Grid is increasing the capacity of their network by upgrading 1.75km of high voltage cable.

An inspection team from Shropshire Council will monitor the work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP