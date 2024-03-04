Major milestone achieved in Telford’s Station Quarter development

The Station Quarter development, a major new project in the transformation of Telford Centre is making significant progress in its next phase of works.

An aerial CGI of how the Station Quarter in Telford will look.

The project, is set to transform the Centre with new homes, a new digital skills and enterprise hub – The Quad and strengthening the connectivity between the station and the Shopping Centre benefitting Telford and Wrekin residents and visitors alike.

Extensive public realm improvements will soon be underway, enhancing links from Telford Central onto Ironmasters Way, through to the Lawn Central junction and up to Telford Centre. These transformative works will include the creation of new public amenity spaces and squares, and improvements to the highway network to support the new homes being built.

To enable the enhancements, works to the embankment adjacent Telford Centre, off Lawn Central, will commence on 4 March, lasting approximately two weeks.

This work is vital to facilitate the foot bridge removal due in spring 2024 and the installation of a new feature ramp and steps in late summer 2024, during which partial and full road closures will be in place along Lawn Central. Subsequently, works will commence on the new crossing in late autumn / winter 2024. During all the works alternative pedestrian access will be available.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services) said, “The progress achieved on the Station Quarter development marks a significant step forward in transforming this part of Telford into a quality environment for residents to live, work and learn in. We are committed to providing the best opportunities we can for our residents whether that be through learning, taking up new skills, good quality homes to live I, the best roads to travel on and the best public spaces to enjoy.

Glynn Morrow, Telford Centre Manager, emphasised the importance of these developments for the community, adding, “These improvements will not only enhance accessibility to Telford Centre but also contribute to the overall appeal and liveability of Telford. We are excited to see the positive impact these enhancements will have for our visitors.”

Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford Town Deal Board, echoed these sentiments, stating, “The Station Quarter development represents a vital investment in Telford’s future, aligning with our vision of creating a dynamic and sustainable urban environment. We look forward to seeing the continued progress and positive outcomes for our community.”

The Station Quarter project vision encompasses improved connectivity, sustainable homes, business, leisure, and retail space, as well as a high-tech digital skills and enterprise hub. This transformative initiative aims to promote more sustainable living choices while fostering economic growth and community well-being.

Phase one of the Station Quarter development, which commenced in autumn 2023, has already seen significant progress with enabling works completed by summer 2023. All Phase one developments, including the completion of The Quad, the developments digital skills and enterprise hub, and 189 town houses and apartments, are on track to be delivered by Autumn 2026.