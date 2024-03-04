Telford Skills Show 2024 is springboard to career opportunities

The Telford Skills Show 2024 is set to give people of all ages an insight into apprenticeship, employment and training opportunities next week.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy and Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Young People at the 2023 show. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Employers and training providers from across the region will be exhibiting at the showcase event at Telford International Centre (TIC) on Thursday 14 March (11.30am-7pm).

The event is the largest event of its kind this side of the NEC in Birmingham and is completely FREE for visitors to attend from across Telford, Shropshire and the West Midlands.

More than 50 of the biggest local and national employers and education providers will be there to highlight the wide range of opportunities they offer.

Telford & Wrekin Council is sponsoring the event along with The Careers & Enterprise Company, Integrated Care System (NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin), Telford College and Harper Adams University.

The show gives people the opportunity to meet employers and find out more in person about apprenticeships, job roles and training they are interested in.

For anyone looking for a new career or is interested in a particular career path but isn’t sure what qualifications or training they need, this event is the perfect starting point.

Attendees will be able to try hands-on activities on the day that employers and training providers are offering to get a better understanding of roles which are available.

Employers will offer support, advice and help people make that all important decision about their first career or even a change in career.

It’s also an opportunity for employers to tap into a local pool of talent in Telford and Wrekin and help their recruitment needs.

Telford & Wrekin Council will also have a strong presence at the event to highlight the range of apprenticeships it offers as well as latest job vacancies with the local authority.

Staff from a range of council teams and services will be present on the day to speak to visitors and promote their services.

The council’s Job Box team will also be on hand to offer advice and guidance and help residents of all ages access education, training and employment.

Job Box offers a wide range of support with CV writing, interview preparation and skills and help applying for jobs as well as information about supported internships which help people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) access work experience placements and gain a foothold in the workplace.

As well as getting support at the show, people can drop in and see the Job Box team anytime Monday to Friday (10am-5pm) at Southwater One, Telford.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy, said: “We’re delighted that so many local employers are once again supporting the Telford Skills Show to showcase the variety of apprenticeships, employment and training opportunities that exist within Telford and Wrekin and across the region.

“The show is an amazing platform for people of all ages to find out what’s available on their doorstep and matches them with apprenticeships and employment.

“It also supports employers as they aim to fill vacancies and shape tomorrow’s workforce by taking on apprentices.”

Register for the event here.