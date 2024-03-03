Severn Trent customers save 1 million litres of water by videoing leaks with Vyn

Severn Trent customers have saved more than 3,300 full baths’ worth of water since April 2023 by getting leaks around their homes fixed via for free via the Vyn platform.

While using less water around the home is great for the environment’s it’s also good news for households on a water meter, as it means they’re not paying for water they don’t use. Common leak locations are showers, taps and toilets and the cost of not getting these issues fixed can mount up – a dripping tap can add £90 a year to household water bills, while a leaky loo could cost up to £300!

Available for Apple and Android, the free Vyn platform is accessible through the Severn Trent website and lets people take a short video of their issue which is sent straight to a Severn Trent engineer. The footage is then reviewed, and the team will contact the customer to book a visit within a few days to get a repair made – all free of charge.

Sophie Evans-Young, Customer Demand Lead at Severn Trent, said: “With our busy lives, it’s really easy to put off making repairs to things like leaking taps, toilets or showers, but by getting these appliances fixed, people could make a substantial saving on their water bill. For instance, a leaking toilet could add around £300 a year to a household water bill if they’re on a meter.

“The Vyn platform is really straightforward to use and means that you don’t have to try and explain the issue over the phone. Our engineers can review the videos and will be back in touch to arrange a visit to see if we can make a repair on the spot.”

One of the people who has already benefitted from Vyn is Severn Trent customer, Laura who recently moved into a new-build property and found that some of her appliances were leaking.

Laura said: “The process is so easy, you just open the link, put in some basic info and hit the record button to film the leak. Then there’s another button to submit the video, and that was all I had to do. I had a call from Severn Trent who sent out an engineer within a couple of days and was able to fix the leak there and then.

“The service was phenomenal, and the engineer was really friendly, and they even told me that I can claim back some money on my bill for the period that the loo was leaking! I’ve told everyone on our estate’s Facebook page about this service and I know that lots of them have also been in touch.”

If a Severn Trent engineer isn’t able to support with the repair, they will put the customer in touch with a WaterSure accredited plumber in the area.

To find out more – including how to access the platform and what you need to do to report a leak in your home – visit stwater.co.uk and search for Vyn.