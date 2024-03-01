Shropshire children receive secondary school place offers

Children across the country have today found out which secondary school they have been offered a place at for the academic year that starts in September.

In Shropshire Council’s area, 2,974 children applied on time for places at secondary schools, with 89.7% – 2,667 children – offered their first preference school.



In Telford and Wrekin, over 95% of children – 2,396 – were offered a place at one of their preferred secondary schools.

Shropshire Council area

In Shropshire Council’s area, all who applied on time have been offered a place, with 98.4% allocated one of their preferences, and 1.6% allocated an alternative preference.

Figures for the Shropshire Council area:

Number of on-time applications – 2,974

Number allocated their 1st preference – 2,667 (89.7%)

Number allocated their 2nd preference – 225 (7.6%)

Number allocated their 3rd preference – 37 (1.2%)

Number allocated one of their preferences – 2,929 (98.4%)

Number allocated an alternative preference – 49 (1.6%)

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“At this stage in the 2024 admissions process we’re delighted that, as in previous years, a high percentage of pupils have been offered their first preference school.

“We’ve always met a high percentage of first preference requests, and have always been ranked amongst the top three West Midlands councils.

“Parents are invited to submit three preferences, and over 98% per cent of Shropshire parents have been offered a place at one of their preferred schools.”

Over 95% of children in Telford and Wrekin get a preferred secondary school place

Telford and Wrekin

For the third successive year, over 95% of children in Telford and Wrekin were offered a place at one of their preferred secondary schools.

The council received 2,396 on time applications for secondary schools and offered every applicant a school place.

Figures for the Telford & Wrekin Council area:

Number allocated their 1st preference – 1,942 (81.1 per cent)

Number allocated their 2nd preference – 277 (11.6 per cent)

Number allocated their 3rd preference – 54 (2.3 per cent)

Number allocated their 4th preference – 16 (0.7 per cent)

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab) cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy said:

“We are delighted that this is another year when so many parents and carers (over 95%) have secured places for their children at one of their preferred secondary schools and when every single applicant has received a school place offer.

“This is also credit to our council’s significant investment to expand schools’ capacity across the borough by hundreds of places.

“Over the past ten years, we have rebuilt and refurbished every secondary school in our borough to create more school places. We are committed to drive this investment forward over the coming years as well, so even more youngsters can attend their preferred local secondary school and benefit from modern spaces for growth and learning.”

On 1 March, during the day, the council will be notifying parents and carers by email of their secondary school application outcome.

Parents and carers whose children have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) have already been informed of their offered secondary school.