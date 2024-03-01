Oakengates Nursery School relocation plans unveiled

Telford & Wrekin Council has today announced a significant development in the ongoing remodelling of Telford Theatre.

An artist impression of Telford Theatre

As part of this Central Government Levelling Up transformative project, Oakengates Nursery School, currently located within the theatre premises, will be relocated to a new, purpose-built facility.

Subject to planning permission, the move is scheduled to take place in autumn 2024. During this transition period, Oakengates Nursery School will continue to operate on Limes Walk until the construction of the new building is completed.

The new nursery facility will be situated at on Charlton Street currently where Cartlidge House is located, conveniently just a third of a mile from the old nursery.

The new nursery on Charlton Street will have a capacity for 108 children, maintaining the same intake as the current facility. This purpose-built nursery will have dedicated parking, modern amenities, and landscaped outdoor space, providing an optimal learning environment for young children.

The decision to relocate Oakengates Nursery School follows a thorough consultation process. Initially, alternative sites were explored. However, after further consideration of various factors such as access, parking and site layout, the site at Cartlidge House emerged as the most suitable location for the nursery.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Young People said: “Education is the key to unlocking the potential of our children. The relocation of Oakengates Nursery School to its new purpose-built facility reflects our dedication to providing the best possible start in life for every child in our community.”

“We are excited about the relocation of Oakengates Nursery School as part of the Telford Theatre remodelling project,” said Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy. “The new facility at Cartlidge House will offer enhanced amenities and accessibility, ensuring that children continue to receive high-quality early education in a modern setting, which we as a council are absolutely committed to doing”.

Denise Garner, Executive Headteacher at Oakengates Nursery School, expressed enthusiasm about the relocation, stating, “This move presents an exciting opportunity for Oakengates Nursery School. We are looking forward to the enhanced facilities and learning environment that the new purpose-built facility will provide, ensuring that we continue to deliver outstanding education and care to the children of our community.”

The Telford Theatre remodelling project represents a significant investment in the community, complementing the regeneration works taking place adjacent to the building in Theatre Square.



The remodelling of Telford Theatre will welcome a comprehensive rebuild, remodel, and expansion of Telford Theatre, complete with a new modern entrance, a new auditorium and new studio theatre, community art room, additional toilets, and improved front and back of house areas, securing a contemporary theatre in Oakengates for the future.

Meanwhile, Oakengates Theatre Square will bring the 1960s shopping precinct up to date with new shops, NuPlace homes, as well as new market and event space.