Concern over planned loss of Sixth Form provision at William Brookes School

Concern has been raised after William Brookes School in Much Wenlock revealed plans to end its sixth form provision.

William Brookes School. Image Google Street View

The school has proposed closing its sixth form from September next year.

It’s cited a significant decline in sixth form student numbers and financial pressures as the reason behind the proposed change.

Local MP Philip Dunne is seeking a meeting with the school’s Headmaster and Chair of Governors to set out the concerns of local parents.

Mr Dunne said: “William Brookes provides sixth form education to the local catchment, and with limited options elsewhere in South Shropshire, young people will be compelled to go to Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury or Telford, or even further afield should the sixth form close.

“So it is a real concern for parents that Sixth Form provision might not continue past 2025.

“I am seeking a meeting with the Headteacher and Chair of Governors, to have a better insight into what has driven this proposal, and to ensure the views of local parents are taken into consideration before any decision is made.”