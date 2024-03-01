Caradoc Coaches kicking off the new season with charity trip

Shropshire coach company Caradoc Coaches has launched a new programme of day trips and short breaks for the coming season and has revealed that it is introducing pick-up points in Telford to meet the demand.

Craig Russell, Transport Manager at Caradoc Coaches ready to start the new season with a trip to Worcester to raise funds for Lingen Davies.

The company has for years run tours from its base near Church Stretton, from surrounding areas and Shrewsbury, but events last year have caused a gap in the market, particularly in the Telford area, initiating a deluge of new enquiries from people in Telford wanting to enjoy days out and mini-breaks away.

Caradoc Coaches’ programme for the new season begins this weekend (March 3rd) with a Worcester trip with all proceeds going to Lingen Davies – Caradoc Coaches’ charity of the year.

Other events during the season include an April trip to ‘Downton Abbey’, a Coronation Street tour in November, an exclusive boat trip on the River Thames, the Blackpool illuminations, a trip on the famous Shakespeare Express in June – the country’s fastest steam locomotive, and an overnight stay at the eminent Waldorf Hotel in London over Easter.

There are a variety of other trips on offer throughout the year to several seaside destinations, a weekend in York, the Appleby Horse Fair – the largest gypsy fair in Europe, a London Christmas weekend, and a five-day holiday to Llandudno at the end of July, to name just a few.

Caradoc Coaches owned by Graham and Alixe Gough, is based near Church Stretton, and specialises in all forms of group travel including, coach holidays, airport transfers, European travel, corporate and private outings, wedding transport as well as their renown day trips.

Graham said: “The economic climate is proving extremely difficult for everyone, but our priority as always is to provide value for money without compromise to safety or the quality of our service, and we pride ourselves on our fleet of modern coaches and experienced, helpful drivers.

“Our Worcester Charity Day will launch our 2024 season in March. Our drivers and volunteers will be giving their time free that day and all proceeds, including ticket revenue, will go to Lingen Davies, our charity of the year and a cause that is very close to our hearts.

“We are really excited to reveal our new programme for the 2024 season and we will now be including Telford as a pick-up destination for all our trips. Increasing our pick-up points in Telford was the only logical step for us and came about by the increase in demand for our trips from people in that area.

“Coach trips are very important for people who do not drive, cannot afford to travel by car, do not have the confidence to drive longer distances or simply want to enjoy the relaxation and stress-free coach tour.

“It is also reassuring for many to know that everything is being organised for them and that multi-generational family groups can go together without anyone being burdened with the driving. It is also true that many people discovered the delights of the staycation through the restraints of Covid – falling in love once again with what is right here on offer in the UK.

“We have some great trips planned this year, with an easy telephone booking system. Caradoc will also be picking up in Telford on its already well-established London day tours. This direct, efficient service, dropping in central London, enables passengers to enjoy the delights of the capital city at a fraction of the cost of the train journey.”

Visit the website caradoccoaches.co.uk to view the full brochure.