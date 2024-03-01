Spring Gift Fayre at the Severn Valley Railway

During the weekend of 16 – 17 March, the Severn Valley Railway’s Engine House at Highley will host a wealth of artisan stalls at its Spring Gift Fayre.

Severn Valley Railway’s Engine House at Highley will host a wealth of artisan stalls at its Spring Gift Fayre.

Dozens of suppliers will be offering local, hand-made goods, including arts, crafts, cakes, candles and home décor, with stalls nestled amongst the railway’s full-size locomotives and carriages on display. The Engine House, the SVR’s visitor centre, is just a short walk from its Highley station.

“Our Gift Fayres are always very popular,” said the SVR’s assistant commercial manager Nadia Atwell. “We attract a wide range of different suppliers, so there’s bound to be something for everyone. A trip along the line on a spring day, and the chance to browse some fantastic local crafts – it’s the perfect day out!”

- Advertisement -

The Engine House will be open from 10.30am – 5pm each day (last entry 4.30pm) to ensure passengers can shop ’til they drop!

Entry to the Spring Gift Fayre is free, and as there’s no on site parking the best way to get to The Engine House is by heritage train travel and you’ll be able to travel by steam or heritage diesel locomotive. Freedom of the Line tickets allow travel along the full length of the line for an entire day, or you can choose a short journey to Highley from either Kidderminster or Bridgnorth.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit svr.co.uk.