Two Shropshire Care Homes shine as finalists at Care Home Awards 2024

Two Shropshire care homes operated by Rotherwood Healthcare have been named finalists in the prestigious Care Home Awards 2024.

Roden Hall

These nominations for Roden Hall and St Georges Park shows their commitment to excellence in providing exceptional care tailored to the needs of their residents.

Roden Hall Care Home, nestled in rural Shropshire, has earned finalist status in three categories: ‘Best for Nutrition, Food, and Dining’, ‘Best Facilities Management, Maintenance or Housekeeping Team’, and ‘Best for Architecture or Interior Design’. These nominations reflect their dedication to creating a luxurious and enriching environment where residents’ wellbeing and lifestyle are prioritised.

Meanwhile, St Georges Park Nursing Home in Telford has been recognised as a finalist in the esteemed category of ‘Best for Specialist Care’. This acknowledgment highlights their expertise and dedication to providing specialised care that meets the diverse needs of their residents.

John Fennell, Chief Executive Officer of Rotherwood Healthcare, expressed his gratitude and pride regarding the nominations: “We are immensely proud of Roden Hall and St Georges Park for their outstanding achievements as finalists in the Care Home Awards. These nominations are a testament to our unwavering commitment to enriching the lives of our residents.”

The Care Home Awards ceremony will take place on May 17th at the Royal Garden Hotel in London, bringing together industry leaders and professionals to celebrate excellence and innovation in the care home sector.

Rotherwood Healthcare eagerly anticipates the announcement of the winners, but regardless of the outcome, being recognised as finalists is a remarkable achievement that speaks to the dedication and hard work of their staff members.