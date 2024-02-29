VIP line-up for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out 2024

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has revealed a VIP line-up ahead of its upcoming Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival on Sunday 28th April.

Ollie Ollerton and Carl Foggarty at the 2023 Bike4life Ride Out

This year’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, sponsored by The Bike Insurer, has the support of some of the UK’s best-loved bikers and adrenaline adventurers.

The annual event, organised by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, is one of the biggest biker ride outs in the country which attracts more than 6,000 people every year. A 26-mile convoy will depart Meole Brace in Shrewsbury and arrive at a brand-new venue for the 2024 Bike4Life Festival – at Weston Park, Shifnal.

- Advertisement -

A host of celebrity bikers have announced their attendance at this year’s event, including:

Carl Fogarty MBE – one of the most successful world superbike racers who holds second highest number of race wins at 59.

James Whitham – former professional motorcycle racer in the British Superbike and World Superbike Championships.

Ollie Ollerton – Former UK Special Forces soldier and directing staff (DS) from Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Steve Parrish – Former professional motorcycle and truck racer, and television commentator who was a teammate to Barry Sheene in the 1977 500cc world championship.

Allen Millyard – An engineer and custom motorcycle builder having created one of the world’s largest specials, his Flying Millyard. Well known for appearing on television alongside Henry Cole.

Elspeth Beard -A motorcyclist and award-winning architect. In the early 1980s she became the first British woman to ride a motorcycle around the world.

TV’s Emergency Bikers Mark Hayes and Steve Harris

Thousands of people from across the region are expected to come together to for the charity’s biggest event of the year, which sees 6,000 bikers and pillions join a mass ride out which culminates at a large family Festival at a new venue for 2024 – Weston Park in Shifnal.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Each year, the motorbiking community comes out in full support of our charity by taking part in our Bike4Life Ride Out. Amongst them are our VIPs who make the day extra special by leading our convoy of 3,500 motorbikes.

“Their support will undoubtedly boost visitor numbers on the day to raise much-needed funds for our emergency service.”

Ed Bevis, commercial and marketing director for The Bike Insurer, said: “At The Bike Insurer, we are passionate about making bike insurance really simple and cost effective for our customers, and about enabling them to really enjoy their biking experience, which is why we are proud to sponsor Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival.

“All the VIPs taking part this year are fantastic advocates for the biking community, so it is great to have their support in helping to raise awareness of this great day out.”

Places for the ride out are limited, book your tickets here bike4lifefest.com.