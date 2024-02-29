Special event to take place at Telford’s Covid Memorial Garden

A special event to remember loved ones lost during the pandemic will be held on Friday 1 March at the Covid Memorial Garden in Telford Town Park as part of Marie Curie’s fourth annual Day of Reflection.

Telford Town Park and Memorial Garden. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Telford & Wrekin Council are asking people to join them to come together on Friday 1 March from 10am where words of reflection will be shared from members of the Interfaith Council, a covid memorial plaque will be unveiled and a one-minute silence will be held.

To bring the event to a close the invited families of those who lost loved ones during the pandemic, and who supported the development of the new covid sculpture, will place a daffodil in memory of their loved one at the base of the memorial.

Members of the public are welcome to create a ‘petal’ from the Marie Curie resources online and bring along.

Councillor Raj Mehta (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for inclusion, engagement, equalities and civic pride said:

“We are expecting this be a very special and poignant time of reflection for families and an opportunity for people to come together. The Covid Memorial site brings a sense of calm and space and the daffodils planted here are a fabulous show right now.

“The Interfaith Council will be sharing words of reflection at this event and encourage those looking for a shared time of reflection to come together”.

Telford’s Covid Memorial Garden features a variety of species of trees including oak, elm and alder, plus wild meadow areas, 11 benches spread across the garden and adjacent hillside, and views across Withy Pool. A number of bird and bat boxes are installed on the hillside and throughout Town Park to further support biodiversity.

The large ‘centre piece’ sculptural artwork was commissioned following consultation with an engagement group made up of families of persons lost during covid.

Telford & Wrekin Council will also be lighting the Southwater One building yellow on Sunday 3 March, Marie Curie’s dedicated Day of Reflection, and the Covid Memorial Garden is open all year round as a place for quiet reflection.