Persimmon Homes gives £5,000 cash boost to The Movement Centre

A children’s physiotherapy centre has secured a donation to fund vital equipment, enabling it to continue its services around Oswestry, thanks to a national housebuilder.

David Greengrass – Sales Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, Curtis Langley - Fundraising and Marketing Officer at the Movement Centre, Taylor Robinson – External Affairs Manager at Persimmon Homes and Cllr Mark Jones – Portfolio Holder for Growth and Regeneration at Shropshire Council.
The Movement Centre received the £5,000 funding boost from Persimmon Homes West Midlands as part of its Community Champions initiative. The charity provides life changing children’s physiotherapy, working with those who have movement difficulties to achieve new skills through increased strength and control of their movement. The team also work closely with families and the course of therapy is tailored to each child’s specific needs.

As a charity, The Movement Centre relies on the kind support of its donors, such as Persimmon. The funding from the West Midlands team will enable the centre to purchase additional standing frames, which each child is provided with at the beginning of their therapy. Access to more frames will allow each child who spends time at The Movement Centre to take part in their recommended 30 minutes of therapy per day.

The cheque presentation was attended by David Greengrass, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes and Cllr Mark Jones, Portfolio Holder for Growth and Regeneration at Shropshire Council.

Curtis Langley, Fundraising and Marketing Officer at The Movement Centre said: “We are thrilled to have the support from Persimmon Homes in 2024 as we continue our mission to help children with movement difficulties. This donation is amazingly impactful and will make a huge difference. We can’t thank them enough for their support. We aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of children that attend The Movement Centre and with support like this we can.”

David Greengrass, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local organisations to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.

“It’s an honour to be able to offer this support to The Movement Centre, helping them to continue their vital work in and around Oswestry.”

