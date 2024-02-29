3.4 C
Friday, March 1, 2024
Oswestry Town Market seeks proposals for new outdoor mural

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Oswestry Town Council is seeking applications from local artists to design and install a large mural on the external side wall of Powis Hall Indoor Market. 

The mural would need to complement the recent work already completed to the outside of the building, including the recent repainting of the exterior and new branding signage.  No theme for the mural is set, however, preferably the mural needs to be a celebration of the market with an aim to attract more visitors to it; however, it can also be abstract in design.  Artists can have access to Oswestry Town Council’s archives, which has a wealth of historic images and materials.

Applications need to provide details of materials to be used, timescales, safety considerations and expected durability of mural.  It is expected the installation will be completed by the end of summer 2024.

The chosen artist will have a budget of up to £8,000 to cover all costs associated with the work i.e., scaffolding and any health and safety considerations.  Artists may wish to collaborate with a partner/s to install the mural, however must manage the project in its entirety within the allocated budget.

All applications will be required to provide previous examples of their work; any references; evidence of public liability insurance; any health and safety considerations; the methodology and some proposed sketches / concepts of a mural.  

This project has received £8000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025. The Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

Once all applications are received, the Working Group assigned to the project, will select 5 design proposals, which will be shared anonymously with the public providing the opportunity to vote for their favourite. Following this process, 3 designs will be then taken to full Council for approval with a recommendation from the Working Group. 

Proposals must be submitted by 12 noon on April 8th

For further details on the application process, visit oswestry-tc.gov.uk/the-council/projects/oswestry-town-market-mural/.

