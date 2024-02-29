National Highways to seek funding for ‘vital’ Llynclys crossroads improvements

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has welcomed plans to cut the speed limit and install speed cameras at Llynclys Crossroads.

Helen at Llynclys

The MP has been campaigning for safety improvements along the A483 and called on National Highways to reduce the speed limit at the junction until major changes are put in place.

The roads agency has now confirmed that they have listened and are proposing to slow speeds from 40mph to 30mph at the crossroads and reduce the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph either side of the junction. Speed cameras would be introduced to ensure compliance from the thousands of cars that pass through the A483 every day.

However, this will be dependent on the scheme being granted funding – something Helen Morgan wants to see happen as soon as possible.

The latest proposal comes shortly after the announcement that the stretch of road between Pant and Llanymynech is set to be reduced to 30mph – another key call of Helen’s campaign.

The MP has made road safety a key priority since her election, petitioning residents for action and making the case for slower speeds. The MP met has met National Highways and West Mercia Police on multiple occasions, including taking key leaders to the A483 to demonstrate the need for action.

The news will be welcomed by residents who live and work near the A483 or have to regularly use the crossroads at Llynclys. A number of these businesses, including Tanat Valley Coaches, Lloyd’s Animal Feeds, Morgans, and Llanymynech Golf Club wrote publicly in support of Helen Morgan’s campaign for safety improvements last week.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“It is vital that action is taken to make Llynclys Crossroads safer so it’s fantastic that National Highways have listened and agree that change is needed.

“The important thing now is to keep up the pressure and make sure that the speed limits are reduced sooner rather than later. Residents have waited years for improvements and are fed up of not seeing the action we need at Llynclys.

“I know how much this matters to the local community and I’ll keep doing everything I can to make the junction safer.

“In the long term the crossroads needs to be revamped and the Llanymynech bypass built but in the meantime these are really positive steps.

“Thanks must also go to the local businesses that wrote publicly in support of action.”