Community-based Wellington Cafe celebrates two years on the high street

Boardroom Gaming Cafe in Wellington, Telford is sert to celebrate its upcoming 2nd birthday on 5th March.

Since its inception, this family-operated cafe has prioritized community involvement and engagement.

Jenni Drew, the director, reflects on the cafe’s journey thus far. In 2021, Jenni, along with her husband and brothers-in-law, envisioned opening a gaming cafe to channel their passion and skills. The impact of the global pandemic prompted them to pursue this dream, made possible with the support of Telford & Wrekin Council grant schemes.

The cafe’s guests have responded with overwhelming positivity, leading to nominations for community awards and participation in events like Comic Cons, providing valuable opportunities for the team and volunteers.

Over the past two years, Boardroom Gaming Cafe has solidified its reputation as a registered safe space, hosting diverse social and support groups, including those focused on neurodivergency, mental health, LGBTQIA, parenthood, teenage emotional and social support groups, family therapy sessions, home education sessions, themed trading card nights, themed board game nights the list continues.

The team at Boardroom Gaming Cafe say they expresses deep gratitude for the immense support from the local Telford community and beyond. The cafe has become a favourite spot for regulars who appreciate its inclusive and welcoming atmosphere.

Looking ahead, Boardroom Gaming Cafe eagerly anticipates the launch of its crowdfunded additional gaming space and learning department, R.O.L.L. These new initiatives will enhance the cafe’s offerings and have a positive impact on event days across the Midlands.

Boardroom Gaming Cafe welcomes everyone to join in celebrating its 2nd birthday and looks forward to continued support and engagement from the community. Here’s to another year of gaming, learning, and forming lasting connections!