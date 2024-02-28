6.7 C
Telford College is recognised at national education awards

Telford College has earned national recognition for its partnership working with the business community, and its ‘high level of innovation, impact and sustainability’.

Telford College principal and CEO Graham Guest with the college’s commemorative certificate at the Beacon Awards ceremony
It was celebrated at the annual Beacon Awards in London today, where it was one of just three UK colleges shortlisted for the City & Guilds Award for Engagement With Employers.

The annual competition is organised by the Association of Colleges to champion the best and most innovative practice in the further education sector.

The awards were presented at the headquarters of the Institute of Civil Engineers, in Great George Street.

Telford College’s entry included a spotlight on its close partnership working with the business community, which have seen the team working closely with employers on shaping the curriculum, including the roll-out of new T-Levels.

For every £1 of Government funding, Telford College’s A level, T-Level, apprenticeship and higher education courses now generate a return of more than £25 to the local economy.

The college’s entry also showcased work being done to develop maths and digital skills, as well as work placements, industry visits, and the comprehensive series of employer talks and masterclasses built into its enrichment programme.

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “We are absolutely thrilled to see our hard work and achievements recognised by our peers, and celebrated on a national stage.

“It is a fabulous endorsement of the close partnerships we are developing with local businesses to provide them with the skills they need – working with employers to support the future and current workforce. 

“The competition challenged us to show how we recognise, celebrate and promote exemplary practice in the delivery of provision that is responsive to the needs of employers.

“We had to demonstrate a whole college approach to meeting the training, development and recruitment needs of many employers, including apprenticeships.

“Judges also wanted evidence of systematic networking and collaboration with other organisations, positive feedback from employers, and outstanding achievement rates.”

Now in their 29th year, the Beacon Awards are administered by the AoC Charitable Trust which was established to advance the education of people over the age of 16.

They celebrate and showcase best practice and innovation and highlight excellence in the further education sector.

Organisers said: “The Beacon Awards celebrate the best and most innovative practice among UK further education colleges. The aim of the awards programme is to demonstrate and promote the far-reaching impact of colleges on their students and the communities they serve.” 

Mark White, who chairs the AoC Charitable Trust, added: “The AoC Beacon Awards showcase exactly why colleges are so important to every community and why people value them.”

