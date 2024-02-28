Shifnal Council’s big boost for boxing club

A Shropshire boxing club has received a big boost from its local council.

Joe Lockley and Roger Cox, Mayor of Shifnal

Bright Star Boxing Academy, based in Shifnal, has announced exciting expansion plans since receiving the £12,000 grant.

Joe Lockley, who founded the academy, said thanks to the funding from Shifnal Town Council, Brightstar had been able to take on additional space at its base in Aston Street.

“We are a not-for-profit organisation that uses boxing and education to empower vulnerable people to make positive changes to transform their lives,” he explained.

“The grant means that we can have additional calm rooms and classrooms as well as office and meeting space.

“Due to the high demand from young people we started a waiting list, which is not ideal as we wanted to be able to support young people at the earliest possible time.

“Now due to the additional space we have been able to get all the young people the right support at the right time and continue to expand Brightstar,” he said.

Councillor Roger Cox, Mayor of Shifnal, said: “I am delighted that Shifnal Town Council has recently provided funding to a number of groups in the town.

“One of those organisations that received recent investment was Brightstar Boxing, this will enable them to carry out building work to extend their operation and increase their essential support services within the community.”

Denise Reynolds, Town Clerk of Shifnal Town Council, added that the grant came from its Neighbourhood Fund, a community infrastructure levy collected as a result of new housing development in the town.

Any local organisation wishing to apply for funding can find out more details at shifnaltowncouncil.gov.uk/the-council/grants/.