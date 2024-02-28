Get ready to dive into an epic adventure as Get Your Wigle On proudly presents ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert,’ at Theatre Severn from today.

Get Your Wigle On Presents: Priscilla Queen of the Desert

It’s a dazzling production by the beloved local theatre company and their first show of the year at Theatre Severn, audiences are invited to join them for an unforgettable experience.

Hop aboard the iconic Priscilla with their talented cast of 40 local performers as they journey through the Australian outback.

Alongside the dazzling costumes and striking scenery, the heart of the story explores themes of love, acceptance, and self-discovery, including a poignant LGBTQ+ storyline that is sure to resonate with audiences young and old.

From toe-tapping hits like ‘It’s Raining Men’, ‘Hot Stuff, and ‘Boogie Wonderland’ to heartfelt classics like ‘True Colours’ and ‘Say a Little Prayer’ – the soundtrack of ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’ is a celebration of love, friendship, and embracing one’s true self. With a live band to keep the energy high, audiences won’t be able to resist singing along!

Don’t miss out on the fun! Catch them from Wednesday, February 28th, to March 2nd, 2024, at Theatre Severn.

Get your tickets now from the Theatre Severn box office or website. See you there for a night to remember!

This production is recommended for audiences ages 13+