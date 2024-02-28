6.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Get Your Wigle On presents Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Entertainment
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Get ready to dive into an epic adventure as Get Your Wigle On proudly presents ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert,’ at Theatre Severn from today.

Get Your Wigle On Presents: Priscilla Queen of the Desert
Get Your Wigle On Presents: Priscilla Queen of the Desert

It’s a dazzling production by the beloved local theatre company and their first show of the year at Theatre Severn, audiences are invited to join them for an unforgettable experience.

Hop aboard the iconic Priscilla with their talented cast of 40 local performers as they journey through the Australian outback.

- Advertisement -

Alongside the dazzling costumes and striking scenery, the heart of the story explores themes of love, acceptance, and self-discovery, including a poignant LGBTQ+ storyline that is sure to resonate with audiences young and old.

From toe-tapping hits like ‘It’s Raining Men’, ‘Hot Stuff, and ‘Boogie Wonderland’ to heartfelt classics like ‘True Colours’ and ‘Say a Little Prayer’ – the soundtrack of ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’ is a celebration of love, friendship, and embracing one’s true self. With a live band to keep the energy high, audiences won’t be able to resist singing along!

Don’t miss out on the fun! Catch them from Wednesday, February 28th, to March 2nd, 2024, at Theatre Severn.

Get your tickets now from the Theatre Severn box office or website. See you there for a night to remember!

This production is recommended for audiences ages 13+

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP