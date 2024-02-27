9.5 C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
River Teme in Ludlow and River Severn at Shrewsbury and Ironbridge included in plans for new bathing water sites

The River Teme in Ludlow and the River Severn at Shrewsbury and Ironbridge are set to be amongst 27 new designated swimming spots across England.

Philip Dunne at the River Teme in Ludlow
Philip Dunne MP has welcomed the announcement of a step-change increase in the number of bathing water sites, including those in Shropshire. 

Subject to a two-week consultation, the Environment Agency will create 27 new designated swimming spots across England. If designated, sites will receive regular water monitoring from the Environment Agency, who will investigate pollution sources and identify steps to be taken in response. 

The designation at Ludlow would build on Mr Dunne’s work, having worked with Severn Trent to push for the water company to include the River Teme in its Get River Positive programme. This has meant 2024 will see multimillion pound upgrade works by Severn Trent Water to improve the quality of the River Teme around Ludlow, to help deliver improved water quality between Knighton and Tenbury Wells. 

Last year, 96% of bathing waters in England met minimum standards and 90% of bathing waters in England were rated as ‘good’ or ‘excellent’, up from 76% in 2010, despite the classification standards becoming stricter in 2015.

Mr Dunne said: “I am really pleased to see the government plan to designate the River Teme at Ludlow as a bathing water site. This complements perfectly the work I have done to convince Severn Trent to include the River Teme in its Get River Positive pilot, and the resulting multimillion pound investment in water quality over this and next year.  

“These 27 new bathing water sites are very welcome news for those who care about our waterways and oceans. I encourage local residents to fill in the consultation to ensure the broadest possible reflection of local support for a bathing water site upstream of Dinham Bridge in Ludlow.” 

The consultation can be completed online.

