Consultation highlights strong support for Telford Theatre remodelling project

The latest consultation for the Telford Theatre remodelling project is now complete, signifying a step forward in transforming Telford Theatre @ Oakengates.

How Telford Theatre @ Oakengates could look. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The consultation included a public event and community survey carried out in December 2023, the project is supported by funding from the central government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The survey which was completed by 597 people shows strong support for the project with 79% of respondents agreeing with the initial plans for the theatre.

- Advertisement -

Key findings from the consultation include:

– 79% of respondents strongly agreed or agreed with the initial plans for the theatre

– The greatest support was for the introduction of additional toilets, with 91.8% in favour

– 86% supported the introduction of green technology.

– 83% favoured the creation of a larger main auditorium, and 80.7% supported a new bar/foyer

– 75% believed that remodelling the theatre would attract more visitors to Oakengates, supporting local businesses

– 68% thought it would improve the town centre and raise the reputation and profile of Oakengates

77% agreed that the proposed new entrances would improve access to the theatre.

65% indicated that the plans would make them much more likely or more likely to visit the theatre in the future

Many other insightful comments and suggestions were received regarding the proposed changes. These inputs are already helping to inform the next stages of design, which will be published ahead of the planning application is submitted. For more information about the survey findings, visit: Oakengates – Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Labour), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage & Leisure, stated, “The overwhelming support received from the community is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our residents, theatre patrons and stakeholders. This project will undoubtedly contribute to creating a vibrant and culturally rich environment for everyone.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Labour), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), added, “The positive feedback reinforces our belief that the Telford Theatre Remodelling Project is a crucial step towards boosting our local economy and cultural scene. We thank the community for their active participation and look forward to delivering a theatre that meets their aspirations.”