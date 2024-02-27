9.5 C
Yarrington relocates to new premises at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park

An award-winning marketing, graphic design, web design, video and event management company has relocated to new premises at Shrewsbury’s Battlefield Enterprise Park.

Yarrington has relocated to a high-quality modern property on Vanguard Way in Shrewsbury
Yarrington, which has been helping clients across the UK and Europe since 1998, has moved from Frankwell to a modern property at 38B Vanguard Way.

It forms part of the ever-expanding Vanguard Park, one of the the region’s most successful trade parks, having been established for more than 10 years with over 40 national, regional and local trade counter and showroom occupiers.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “This is a high-quality property that occupies a prominent roadside position forms fronting Vanguard Way within Shrewsbury’s principal commercial area.

“We are delighted to have completed a letting to Yarrington and the company is another excellent addition to the area.

“We wish them continued success in their new premises.”

Lesley Allsop, co-owner and director of Yarrington, added: “We have moved five or six times now and moves are actually always quite good.

“They’re a chance for a reboot and a refresh, so I think it’s a positive thing.

“Toby Shaw from TSR was very helpful and found us this place. He has been very accommodating all the way through.”

Yarrington’s new premises, a modern mid-terrace property which provides versatile accommodation, extends in total to approximately 2,596 sq ft.

It also benefits from forecourt car parking for six vehicles and a delivery area to the rear. 

Yarrington’s creative team offer a wide range of services, including a fully equipped, broadcast industry standard TV studio to live stream or record. 

