The Printworks co-working space in Bridgnorth celebrates first six months

An innovative project in the centre of a Shropshire town is thriving – six months after its launch.

Vikki Brooks, Jen Ridley-Towns and Craig Thomas at The Printworks

The Printworks co-working space, which has transformed a disused ‘eyesore’ building in Bridgnorth’s High Street, was officially opened last year.

Local business consultancy Good2Great, now based at the building, was behind the initiative and has announced that it is well on its way to meeting targets.

- Advertisement -

“The Printworks provides 18 ‘hot desks’, five offices, meeting rooms and zoom booths, all available to rent on a short or long-term basis, and is proving to be very successful,” said Jen Ridley-Towns of Good2Great.

“Our work with small and medium sized enterprises has shown that there is a real need from entrepreneurs for flexible office space, especially post-pandemic.

“There are also more new businesses than ever starting in the county, as well as people working from home with ‘hybrid working’ so this is really filling a real gap.

“Six months after opening we have a regular stream of entrepreneurs using our hot desks and training rooms and two of our three ‘permanent’ office spaces have been snapped up,” she said.

Two of the regular users of the space are Vikki Brooks and Craig Thomas. Vikki works as a virtual assistant for rural companies and travels from near Penkridge to The Printworks each week.

“It is good for me to be working here – there is a great buzz and it is useful for networking,” she said.

Website designer Craig, who lives in Chorley, uses The Printworks twice a week. He commented: “I prefer not to work from home all the time so this is ideal – it is flexible and affordable and enables me to get into town to meet other similar professionals – there is a great atmosphere here.”

The project received or a grant from Shropshire Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, part of the government’s levelling up agenda.

The Apley estate, who own the building, worked in partnership with Good2Great to open a coffee shop in the regenerated premises.