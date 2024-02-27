Cyber & Data Protection Limited launches campaign to Combat Cyber Threats

Shrewsbury-based Cyber & Data Protection Limited (CDP) has launched a groundbreaking campaign aimed at combating the escalating cyber threats faced by all businesses in Shropshire.

As technology continues to advance, so do the risks associated with it. From small local enterprises to large corporations, the threat of cyber and data attacks looms larger than ever, necessitating proactive measures to protect against potential disruptions and losses.

CDP has initiated the “Securing Shropshire” campaign, designed to fortify the region’s digital defences and ensure the safety and prosperity of its businesses.

Building upon the framework of Cyber Essentials, their aim is to benchmark Shropshire against the wider country, empowering local businesses to meet and exceed industry standards in cybersecurity.

Central to the campaign’s mission is the protection of organisations and their supply chains within the county. Recognising the interconnected nature of businesses, a cyber incident affecting one organisation can have devastating ripple effects throughout the county, leading to disruptions, job losses, and economic instability.

By safeguarding each link in the supply chain, we not only protect the county’s enterprises and with it strengthen the economic resilience of the entire region, but it will also protect Salopians against locally stored individual data being infiltrated.

The “Securing Shropshire” campaign offers two distinct levels of protection: essentials and complete. These tailored packages provide businesses of all sizes with flexible options to address their specific cybersecurity needs, from basic essentials to comprehensive solutions.

Moreover, the campaign highlights specific service offerings aimed at piquing the interest of readers and potential participants. Services such as monitoring for domain breaches and assessing Microsoft 365 configurations are emphasised. Many businesses unwittingly operate with substandard configurations, leaving them vulnerable to cyber threats. Through CDP’s assessments and recommendations, they enable businesses to fortify their systems and mitigate the risk of breaches, often at minimal cost.

In addition to offering practical solutions, the campaign emphasises the importance of collaboration and community support in combating cyber threats. By fostering partnerships with local businesses, CDP seeks to create a network of mutual assistance and information sharing, further enhancing Shropshire’s cyber resilience.

The launch of the “Securing Shropshire” campaign serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding its future in the digital age. By uniting businesses in the fight against cybercrime, this initiative not only protects individual enterprises but also strengthens the economic resilience of the entire region.