Shropshire school wins place at the national F1 in Schools final

A small Shropshire school has raced to success at the F1 in Schools National finals for the third year in a row.

Team The Bolting Gingerbreads from Moreton Say Primary School

Three teams from Moreton Say Primary School, near Market Drayton, travelled to Aston University in Birmingham earlier this month to compete in the Regional Finals.

The Bolting Gingerbreads came away with the Judges Choice award, securing them a place in the National Finals at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in March where they will compete against more than 500 students.

The team even had a mascot with one of their members dressed as a Gingerbread man – the icon of Market Drayton.

Also representing the school were Nitro Racers and Victorious Violets, who finished 7th and 15th out of 19 teams.

The students, made up of Year Five and Six pupils, had to race the miniature F1 cars they had spent months building and testing against other regional teams.

They also had to put together a design and engineering portfolio as well as a verbal presentation for the judges.

Teacher Miss Sian Jones, who has supported the teams on their journey, said: “The F1 in Schools competition is a fantastic experience for all involved and it has been great to see the pupils’ confidence build as well as seeing them come together as a team to design, build and race their car and present in front of various panels of judges.”

The teams would like to thank their amazing sponsors ACT, Fordhall Farm, RPH Plumbing, Ready to Go Hire, Victoria Garage, Subport, SJ Bell Consulting, J and G Contractors and Calder.