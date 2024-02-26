Shropshire construction sector to benefit from billion-pound builds

The multi-billion pound opportunity for the construction sector in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin is the focus for a major event for contractors and the supply chain in March 2024.

An aerial CGI of how the Station Quarter in Telford will look.

Project Pipeline, being held on Friday 22 March 2024 in Shrewsbury, is expected to attract companies operating across the industry spectrum, from housing developers to sub-contractors, and civil engineers to main contractors.

Hosted by Shropshire Constructing Excellence, the Constructing Excellence Midlands Shropshire club, the event at Shropshire Council-run Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury will hear about opportunities to be involved in a range of projects, such as the regeneration of Shrewsbury’s Riverside area and the flagship Station Quarter development in Telford.

Mark Barrow, chair of Shropshire Constructing Excellence and Shropshire Council’s executive director of place, said:

“This is an exciting time for the construction industry across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, and we want our local businesses to get their share of the contracts that will be available over the next decade.

“Sometimes just knowing what’s in the pipeline, and when we expect the opportunities to become live, can be the key to getting involved in these major infrastructure projects. We also want to make sure that Shropshire and Telford companies are aware of construction projects being delivered currently, and how they and their supply chain can benefit.

“There will also be a chance to network with other construction professionals, meet other organisations which can support construction sector companies to grow, and pick up information on business growth, training and skills.”

Amy Bould, managing director of Be Bold Media and committee member of Shropshire Constructing Excellence, is hosting the event, which will hear keynotes from both unitary councils about infrastructure projects which aim to develop the economy and prosperity of the region.

Harpreet Rayet, managing director of Cornovii Developments Limited, will give an overview on Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing’s successful retrofit project near Oswestry, sustainability plans and SAP (Standard Assessment Procedure) calculations; and Matt Laws from event sponsor Shrewsbury Colleges Group will give a brief update on the latest funded skills and training opportunities available to employers.

Andrew Carpenter, from Constructing Excellence Midlands, will also explain how the organisation works together with Shropshire Constructing Excellence for the benefit of construction businesses, and the event will wrap up with a networking lunch.

The Project Pipeline event is aimed at any business involved in construction (main contractors/sub-contractors), residential and commercial property development, retrofit, supply chain, built environment and masterplanning, low carbon and sustainability, construction skills and training, civil engineering and infrastructure, building and facilities management, material and building design and sector support specialists.

Telford is the fastest-growing town in the West Midlands, and the Station Quarter is just one of the major infrastructure projects planned for the next decade. Made up of commercial, residential and education space – including a new campus for Harper Adams University – there is plenty of scope for businesses to get involved.

Shropshire Council has received money from the Government’s £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund to support the clearance of the Riverside area of Shrewsbury, as part of the signature Smithfield Riverside regeneration project.