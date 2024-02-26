Early spring clean for Shrewsbury streets and passageways

Shropshire Council is carrying out a programme of cleaning in Shrewsbury town centre to enhance a number of key areas and passageways.

Cleaning work at King’s Head passage. Photo: Shropshire Council.

The work is being carried out following requests from local Shropshire Councillors and Shrewsbury Town Council.

Work has also been carried out to clean the bus station, following comments from passengers and operators.

If the work proves successful and is well received by the public, the council will then be considering the other market towns, to see what positive improvements can be made around the county.

To date in Shrewsbury, the bus station, King’s Head passage, Carnarvon Lane, Bank Passage and Golden Cross Passage have been cleaned, along with Barker Street and Wyle Cop. This work has been carried out by idverde and Saxon Weald on behalf of Shropshire Council.

Meanwhile, SJ Busy Bees Cleaning have carried out a hot jet wash under the Old Market Hall; and a hot jet wash of Coffeehouse Passage, which leads from The Square to College Hill.

A further jet wash under the Old Market Hall is planned, along with the cleaning of Drayton’s Passage, which has seen some flytipping.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“I’m really pleased that we’ve secured grant funding to enable us to give Shrewsbury town centre an early spring clean. This work has made a real difference to the appearance and cleanliness of many town centre streets and passageways, and I hope it will be possible to carry out similar work in our other towns in the future.”

The work is being paid for through grant funding.