Cross-party support for Shrewsbury movement and public space strategy

Councillors representing Shrewsbury town centre from all political groups have welcomed a new strategy to transform movement in and around the town.

A visualisation of Shrewsbury High Street in the Strategy

The Shrewsbury movement and public space strategy – also known as Shrewsbury Moves – has been published by the Big Town Plan Partnership and is currently open for public consultation.

It contains a number of proposals for making the town centre a more pleasant environment over the coming years, such as introducing traffic loops to reduce the amount of traffic driving straight through the town centre, and creating more open public space.

Councillor Ian Nellins, who represents the Conservatives as Shropshire Council deputy leader and is a member of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, said there was a great deal of support for the strategy.

He said: “Since launching the strategy in January, we have been pleased with the response, particularly amongst councillors from all political groups. We have been keen to stress that the strategy is a partnership project – it is not a Shropshire Council proposal and needs to be developed by the community as a whole.

“That’s why it’s so important for people to take some time to look at the strategy and get involved with the consultation so they can have a genuine input into what happens next.”

The consultation is open until March 22, and people can visit an interactive website – shrewsburymoves.commonplace.is – or view the proposals in St Mary’s Church from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Representatives from the Big Town Plan Partnership will be in the church every Wednesday to answer questions and provide more information.

Councillor Alan Mosley, who represents the Labour Party, is the Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and member of the Big Town Plan Partnership, said: “There are some big ideas in this strategy, which is a step towards delivering the agreed Big Town Plan Masterplan Vision to make the town centre and surrounding areas even better places to live, work, visit and do business.

“It’s been great to see people engaging with the consultation because this is a strategy for everyone connected with Shrewsbury, so it’s vital that everyone has the opportunity to get involved and I can give an assurance that all inputs will be taken into account.”

Councillor Julian Dean, who represents the Green Party on Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council, said: “I urge residents to look at the whole plan. “The public transport proposals could be a game changer and the emphasis on better walking and cycling options for town – especially for those in the North – are really welcome.

“We will need to fight for proper funding for this and that will be easier if lots of residents have their say and the plan gets developed, perhaps improved, with residents’ help.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, who represents the Liberal Democrats on Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council, said: “The Shrewsbury Moves strategy is a really positive step forward. I have long argued for a holistic approach to transport in the town, and this plan offers hope for one.

“The town faces a number of interdependent issues which will only be resolved with bold action – doing nothing isn’t an option.

“Through this strategy, we can help build a thriving and resilient transport system for our town, and I would encourage everyone – especially young people – to get involved with the consultation on the future of our community.”

Visit shrewsburymoves.commonplace.is to read the strategy in detail and have your say.