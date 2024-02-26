Shropshire’s rural theatre company Pentabus to host yard sale

Shropshire’s rural theatre company, Pentabus, is holding a yard sale with 50 years’ worth of costumes, props, furniture, artefacts, and memorabilia up for grabs.

Play texts, costumes, props, and furniture from shows, and Pentabus memorabilia will be on sale.

The sale is part of their 50th birthday fundraising programme and comes just in time for their move to Ludlow Assembly Rooms. They are the only rural touring company that is committed to producing new work and tours to communities across the UK and beyond.

This is the first time Pentabus has done a sale of this kind with play texts, costumes, props, and furniture from shows, and Pentabus memorabilia. Items for sale include a crow mask, a large red pineapple prop, and a lemonade sign.

The Yard Sale will take place at The Old School, Bromfield, Near Ludlow, SY8 2JU on Saturday, March 9th from 10am – 2pm.

“There’s never been a yard sale like this,” said Cerin Mills, Fundraising Manager. “We have an eclectic mix of items for sale for one day only.

“This is your chance to take home a piece of theatre history whilst supporting our ongoing programme of events which brings contemporary productions to isolated rural communities, as well as platforming rural stories in urban settings.

“Come along on March 9th and pick up a unique piece of memorabilia from the last 50 years of Pentabus stage shows!”

Pentabus has more in store for its celebrations including a walk from their old base at The Old School in Bromfield to their new home at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Sunday, April 14th at 10am. Up to 50 walkers will follow an off road, accessible route, with the option of a pre-booked lunch at Bills Kitchen to celebrate reaching the finish line.

They are also holding a birthday theatre promenade supper. There are limited spaces available on Wednesday, July 10th where three courses will be enjoyed at three different Ludlow venues with a live performance.

To book on to the walking or promenade supper events, email cerin@pentabus.co.uk.