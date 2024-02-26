ArtShack to host first public exhibition

Shropshire based community arts venue ArtShack is to hold their first public exhibition at the Bear Steps Art Gallery in Shrewsbury to celebrate the achievements of their participants.

Participants of the Shropshire based community arts venue ArtShack at work

ArtShack has received £4,625 from the UK Government through the Vibrant Shropshire Grant Scheme, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Over 40 of ArtShack’s past and present participants will be showcasing their artistic achievements at an exhibition of their art held at the Bear Steps Art Gallery during the exhibition which opens on Monday 4th March and runs until Saturday 16th March.

ArtShack is a community arts venue based in rural Berwick Wharf, Shropshire, offering creative art, dance and wellbeing workshops. For over seven years they have offered creative workshops and opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds (as well as supporting many local artists through providing regular work).

Many of ArtShack’s participants and members have built large bodies of creative outputs, including paintings, drawings, prints, textile art and much more. ArtShack wants to give their participants the opportunity to display and celebrate their art in a public space, and to be able to have their work seen and appreciated by their friends, family members and the general public.

ArtShack Director, Maggie Allmark, said: “We are so excited to be sharing the achievements of our participants. The creative skills that they have developed whilst supported by ArtShack’s artists is just amazing and we are delighted to be giving them the opportunity to showcase their work. We would like to encourage the public to come along and take a look, whilst being able to talk to the participants about their art, and the projects they are currently working on.”

In addition, there will also be an Open Day at ArtShack on Saturday 30th March where members of the public can come along, see the space and find out more. It is hoped that the exhibition and Open Day will demonstrate that art is for all, everyone can find their own creative voice, and that ArtShack is ready to help and support you on your creative journey.