Police issue fresh dispersal order for A53 Hodnet Bypass following anti-social behaviour

Police in Shropshire have issued a fresh dispersal order on the A53 Hodnet Bypass following an increase in anti-social behaviour.

The order, that will be effective over this weekend (24 – 25 February), provides powers to the police to exclude members of the public who cause anti-social behaviour, or where there is a reasonable belief that they may cause anti-social behaviour or criminality in the locality.

Officers are acting in response to an incident on Saturday 17 February, where we responded to reports of several vehicles with horseboxes causing an obstruction across the road.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector, Claire Greenaway, said: “We are unfortunately having to issue a dispersal order once again following an incident last Saturday on the A53 Hodnet Bypass, where a number of people participated in anti-social behaviour.

“We will not tolerate this type of behaviour on one of the county’s busiest roads, which saw a small minority of people causing issues for the majority of road users going about their business. The dispersal order provides police officers additional powers to exclude these people from the area if they choose to act in an inappropriate way.”

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance following last Saturday’s incident have since been released on police bail.

A third man who was arrested has been released without charge.