MP celebrates Shropshire Day with pledge to ‘put county first’ and motion in Parliament

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan is marking this year’s Shropshire Day by proposing an Early Day Motion to the House of Commons celebrating the ‘magnificent heritage’ and ‘community spirit’ of the county.

Helen Morgan MP outside Westminster Palace
Helen Morgan MP outside Westminster Palace

The county day was chosen in honour of the feast day of St Milburga, Benedictine abbess of Wenlock Priory. It has continued ever since as a yearly reminder of the things that make our incredibly special county so great.

Helen’s motion also calls on MPs to pay tribute to the farmers who maintain our countryside, the local traders who keep our market towns alive, and the strong community spirit that Salopians have.

She has used the day as an opportunity to again pledge to put Shropshire first in all she does as an MP.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Shropshire is an extraordinary place. Whether it’s our truly magnificent heritage, farmers stewarding our countryside, local traders keeping our markets alive, our rolling hills, or our community spirit, it’s a wonderful county to call home.

“I feel incredibly proud to represent our part of the world in Parliament, and just as proud to be able to live in such a beautiful place with my family.

“Those are just some of the reasons why this Shropshire Day, I wanted to restate my pledge to put our county first in everything I do as an MP.

“Our market towns and villages deserve the best and most dedicated representation they can get, especially after years where too many of us felt ignored. I sincerely hope I am doing all I can to provide a voice for people and put our county on the map in Parliament.”

