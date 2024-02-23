Local NHS preparing for further strike action

The NHS in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is urging people to be aware and prepared for the upcoming strike action, which will cause significant disruption to local services.

Junior doctors will be taking strike action from 7am on Saturday 24 February to 11.59pm on Wednesday 28 February 2024. There will also be some disruption before and after the strike as NHS services make adjustments to prepare for the strike period.

The NHS in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is working hard to keep people safe during the planned strikes, while delivering the best care possible.

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board, said: “We encourage individuals to help in any way possible during what is anticipated to be a busy and challenging period.

“No one should put off seeking help when they need it, and the hospitals’ emergency (A&E) departments will remain open throughout. It is vitally important though that only those people with the most serious, life-threatening conditions go there.

“If it is not an emergency then please use the other options available to you. If you are not sure what to do or where to go visit NHS 111 Online or call NHS 111 to get the right help and advice.

“Your local pharmacy is a great source of help and advice, with no appointment needed to speak to the pharmacist. Your GP practice will remain open as normal during the strike action period.

“Patient safety is our top priority. We have tried and tested plans in place and are committed to keeping disruption caused by the industrial action to a minimum.”

Dr Laurence Ginder, Associate Medical Director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “If you are unwell there are a wide range of excellent community services available including your local pharmacy, Minor Injury Unit, GP and NHS 111 who may be able to help you. More details about what services are on offer can be found at thinkwhichservice.com or by ringing 111. Please be reassured that while our Emergency Departments are extremely busy you can still attend A&E for emergency and life-threatening illnesses.

“Wherever possible, we are running services as normal so if you do have an appointment and have not been contacted, please attend your appointment. We will contact anybody if we need to reschedule.”