Aldi set to recruit over 100 new team members across Shropshire

Aldi is looking to hire 110 colleagues in Shropshire this year as the company looks to open new stores and update others.

The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive.
Britain’s fourth largest supermarket is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, with salaries of up to £43,440.

The roles include full and part-time positions such as Store Cleaner and Store Assistant, all the way up to Assistant Store Manager.

The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive, with Aldi pledging to create a total of more than 5,500 new jobs up and down the country in 2024.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard and they are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi.

“We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and British sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues in Shropshire to Team Aldi during 2024 and this is another step in accelerating progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”

Aldi recently committed to opening 500 more stores across Britain and is investing more than £1.4 billion throughout 2023 and 2024 as it progresses towards hitting this long-term target. This investment includes work to expand its distribution and store network as well as further improving existing stores and technology infrastructure to support growth.

