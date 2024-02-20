Prestigious Team of the Year Award for cancer team at RJAH

The Bone and Soft Tissue Tumour Service at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital is now award winning – after taking home the Team of the Year Award at the Bone Cancer Research Trust’s (BCRT) Bone Idols Awards.

Pictured are members of the Bone and Soft Tissue Tumour Team at RJAH alongside Dr Liz O’Riordan and Professor Alice Roberts. Photo credit: the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

The team – who work on Montgomery Unit and Oswald Ward at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital – were nominated by patients, who praised them for providing outstanding holistic care throughout the patient journey, from diagnosis, surgery, rehabilitation and then ongoing support and monitoring.

The Bone Idols Awards we set up by the BCRT to celebrate those who show exceptional dedication to improving the lives of bone cancer patients.

- Advertisement -

Miss Gillian Cribb, Consultant Orthopaedic and Oncological Surgeon, said: “I speak on behalf of the whole team when I say we are delighted to have been announced as winners in the Team of the Year category at the Bone Idols 2024. Thank you to the patients who nominated us.

“The research, awareness and support carried out by the BCRT complements so much of the clinical work we undertake at RJAH, and we are grateful for their support.

“This award is a fantastic demonstration of how the team provide high quality, dedicated, personalised and holistic care to our patients on a day-to-day basis. The team expands much further than the Montgomery Unit and includes other areas that are involved in the pathway of bone sarcoma patients, including the Oswald Ward, Radiology, Pathology, Theatres, the High Dependency Unit, Pre-Operative Assessment and more.”

The 2024 Bone Idols Award ceremony, where the team were announced as winners, took place over the same weekend as World Cancer Day.

Dr Zoe Davison, Head of Research, Information and Support at the BCRT, added: “We are delighted that the Montgomery Unit have been recognised and celebrated in this way for their service to the bone cancer community.

“They have been recognised for consistently going above and beyond, with patients describing how lucky they feel to be treated by such a dedicated team who take time to deliver highly personalised care. It is an honour to provide them with this well-deserved Team of the Year Award.”