Love Oswestry Festival celebrates success

Updated:
Love Oswestry 2024, Oswestry’s winter arts and culture festival has been declared a success with events fully booked and a spectacular lantern parade on Saturday evening.

The Love Oswestry Lantern Parade was a big hit with families
The rain held off when it mattered the most and hundreds of people walked to the beating drums clutching their hand-made lanterns from Designs in Mind, through Cae Glas Park and up to the Bailey Head, where a fire breather waited to entertain them.

Love Oswestry’s winter arts and culture festival is in its third year and provides the people of Oswestry the chance to watch or take part in a feast of free cultural activities and performances at various venues across town.

Oswestry’s iconic Llwyd Mansion opened its doors for an oral histories project ‘The Story Shop’ which invited people to share their memories and love of the town. Hermon Arts hosted a performance of ‘A Tender Thing’, a moving twist on Romeo & Juliet by Stage Five Theatre and there was a wide range of free music, art, and drama workshops on offer with professional tutors.

The story telling sessions for both adults and children proved to be very popular and the guided tours of Oswestry where people learned of the town’s rich history were fully booked.

Local artist Joseph Schneider ran ‘Paint the Town’ art workshops where people could paint, draw or collage directly onto different size photographs of sites around Oswestry using a variety of mediums. Joseph commented “We created some tremendous images emerging out of walls, shopfronts, park sculptures and rusty old trains by participants of all ages. One of the images was painted by feet – it was a beautiful moment! 

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Olly Rose added “Despite the predicted rainfall, there was a great turnout for the lantern parade finale to Love Oswestry week. It was great to see the festival return with exciting new events and some of our favourites returning bigger and better than ever.

“I’ve been really pleased to see how Oswestry’s talented cultural people are working together to deliver activities which are both fun and informative about the history of our town. We look forward to more events during the summer months with Love Oswestry’s ‘Summer of Art’.

