Best Kept Village and Community Award launched for Shropshire

The Community Foundation’s Best Kept Village and Community Competition is being launched in Shropshire for the first time with entries now open.

BKVC Shropshire Manager Jo Cooper (left) with the team behind the new Shropshire competition in Shrewsbury.

The competition operates in counties across the UK but has not been available in Shropshire before. The competition will celebrate the charm and vibrancy of the county’s villages and communities, and to help encourage as many places as possible to enter, the entry fee has been waived.

There has already been significant interest from communities across the county eager to showcase their unique character and community spirit. The competition will place a special emphasis on recognising attempts to increase community cohesion and unity, accounting for 25% of the overall marks.

Jo Cooper, the Community Foundation’s BKVC Manager said: “The Best Kept Village and Community Competition is a fantastic way for neighbourhoods to come together and highlight what makes them truly special. We’ve witnessed a remarkable surge in interest post Covid with people keen to showcase where they live and highlight their passion and enthusiasm for their local communities.

“By having no entry fee for our first year, we hope to make the competition accessible and inclusive and encourage people to enter.

“The competition promises to be an inspiring celebration of Shropshire’s rich tapestry of communities, all keen to make sure that their community is crowned Shropshire’s Best at the celebration event in September. We want people to join the journey, showcase their community spirit and be part of this year’s unforgettable competition.”

There are multiple categories including large villages and small villages. There are sustainable and green awards plus for children competitions to celebrate their writing and art skills.

The deadline for entries is 30 April 2024 and communities interested in participating can find more information and entry guidelines on the official website at shropshire.foundation.