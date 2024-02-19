Petition set up opposing Shrewsbury parking charges increase gathers pace

A petition launched urging Shropshire Council to scrap plans for significantly increased parking charges in Shrewsbury has sailed past 1,500 signatures since going public.

Shropshire Council is due to introduce a raft of parking charge increases in April, and Shrewsbury BID is leading calls for the plans to be dropped, saying they will damage the local economy.

Shropshire Council proposals include increasing hourly charging in Abbey Foregate and Frankwell by 50-67% as well as removing caps and free Sunday parking offers. This would raise the price of a day’s parking from £4.80 to £8 at the most affordable location at Abbey Foregate.

- Advertisement -

Research undertaken by Shrewsbury BID has estimated the town could lose £7 million a year as people stay away due to the increased parking charges. Now, business leaders are encouraging people to sign a petition which has been launched to ask the council to halt the plans.

He said: “We have been actively lobbying Shropshire Council since these plans were announced in January, and businesses are angry that such drastic increases were agreed without any consultation whatsoever.

“We are now calling on Shrewsbury workers, residents, and visitors to join us in urging Shropshire Council to halt its plans.

“We are asking for any increases to be line with inflation, and that the council fully consult the business community on all future changes to town centre access.

“Businesses and members of the public were very clear when responding to a recent survey that they believe these increases will have a significant impact on town centre access and trade. Indeed, data analysis by the BID has suggested that £7 million a year could be lost due to these changes.”

Stacey Hill, owner of Oberon in Wyle Cop, said the charge increases needed to be stopped until plans were in place to provide viable alternatives to driving into the town centre.

She said: “Such big increases like this cannot possibly be introduced until people are given alternative ways of getting into Shrewsbury, such as a more regular and reliable Park and Ride service, along with more public transport options.

“We are all shocked and saddened that the council felt it could simply impose these increases on us, seemingly without any thought about how they would affect town centre visitors, residents and businesses.

“We need to stand together to safeguard the vitality of our wonderful town and I would urge everyone to sign this petition so we can show the strength of feeling against these plans.”

The petition can be found here.

Shrewsbury BID’s economic analysis can be viewed here.