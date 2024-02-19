Thorne Widgery celebrates hat-trick at the 2024 Xero Awards

In an extraordinary display of innovation, Thorne Widgery has achieved a remarkable feat by being named a finalist in three prestigious categories at the Xero Awards 2024.

Daniel Crowther, CEO of Thorne Widgery

The firm stands proudly amongst the top contenders for Mid-Sized Firm of the Year, Total Xero, and Innovative Partner of the Year at these prestigious industry awards, hosted by one of the world’s leading cloud accounting platforms.

This triple shortlisting underscores Thorne Widgery’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the accounting sector.

The firm previously secured the Total Xero Award in 2023, a testament to its outstanding use of Xero’s cloud-based accounting software to deliver exceptional service to its clients.

Part of Thorne Widgery’s success and recognition is its pioneering XfE platform, a home-grown innovation that has seamlessly integrated the powerful features of Xero into the education sector.

By customising Xero’s capabilities to meet the unique needs of schools across the UK, Thorne Widgery has enhanced financial management within the education sector.

Despite its size, Thorne Widgery has consistently punched above its weight to demonstrate leadership in digital and cloud accounting, challenging larger counterparts with its agility, innovative solutions, and customer-centric approach.

Daniel Crowther, CEO of Thorne Widgery, expressed his delight at the firm’s latest achievements.

He said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in not one, but three categories at the Xero Awards 2024. This reflects our team’s hard work, dedication, and passion for innovation.

“Winning the Total Xero Award last year was a significant milestone for us, and being shortlisted again, along with nominations for Mid-Sized Firm of the Year and Innovative Partner of the Year, is incredibly rewarding.

“Our aim has always been to lead the way in digital and cloud accounting, and these nominations affirm our position at the forefront of this evolving industry.”

The firm’s success at the Xero Awards 2024 is a clear indication of its role as a trailblazer in the accounting industry, demonstrating that size does not limit innovation and excellence.

The firm will find out whether it has won at a ceremony due to be held by Xero later this year.