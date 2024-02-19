Start Tech named as one of Britain’s best managed IT companies

A Shrewsbury business has been named as one of Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies. Start Tech has over 23 years of experience providing IT support throughout Shropshire and beyond.

Paul Cook, Jordon Tipper, Ian Groves, and Lewis Hardie from the Start Tech team with their award.

Start Tech offers managed IT support, which is more involved than your average IT company. They were one of the first IT providers in the UK to become a National Cyber Security Centre Assured Service Provider, leading the way for cyber security in the country.

The top 50 list evaluates 12 key areas of each business, with approximately 200 questions to measure their best practices. Areas include help desk support, business operation processes, and customer satisfaction.

The system uses a sophisticated business AI algorithm to score the best businesses. The questions were developed with the input of over 30 professional business coaches who understand the IT Industry.

Ian Groves​​​​, managing director at Start Tech, said, “I’m very proud that Start Tech has been recognised as a top IT company in the UK. We’ve worked hard to make the business what it is today, with slick processes and a top team who look after our raft of satisfied clients.”

The Start Tech team has recently grown with the addition of two new members of staff on the service desk team. Jasmin Ruff has joined Start Tech as Ticket Coordinator and Kieron Walker is an Apprentice Technician.

Ian adds, “We hope this award cements our reputation locally and nationally, as a premier managed service provider.”