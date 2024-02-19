Shropshire Celebrant honoured at English Wedding Awards

A Shropshire-based Celebrant has been honoured as a top wedding professional at the 7th English Wedding Awards 2024.

Anita Broad Celebrant at Kisses to the Wind Ceremonies with the award.

The awards took place in Birmingham earlier this month and celebrated wedding specialists and businesses that continuously create magical moments that turn into lasting memories.

They recognise and reward those within the wedding industry who work towards making the big day as perfect as possible, including caterers who provide delicious reception meals, decorators who take care of the wedding venues and add the glam to the room or florists that know how to make any wedding flourish.

Anita Broad Celebrant at Kisses to the Wind Ceremonies was one of the finalists in the Celebrant of the Year category. The competition was fierce but Anita received the recognition and took the trophy home.

Anita says: “I can’t tell you how honoured I am to have won the Celebrant of the Year award! I know everyone says it, but it was a huge surprise as I was up against many other amazing celebrants from all around the country.

“Celebrant-led weddings are fast becoming the first choice of couples looking for a truly personal ceremony with the freedom to express their personality as they wish. And I’m all here for that!”

A Spokesperson for the 7th English Wedding Awards 2024 said: “It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of those in the wedding industry who set a benchmark for others to follow.

“We have celebrated the finest professionals and businesses, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved industry. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”