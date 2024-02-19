Fresh business owners bed in new roots at business park

Fresh fruit and vegetable supplier, Handy Veg, continues to supply high-quality, fresh produce to restaurants, pubs, local shops and households across Shropshire under the new ownership of Lisa Sandford and Samantha Stubbs.

New Handy Veg co-owner Lisa Sandford with Morris Property Estates Management Surveyor Sarah Evans.

Founded in 2014, the team at Handy Veg have been distributing fruit, vegetables, salad and produce from their warehouse at Morris Property’s Centurion Park in Shrewsbury for just under 10 years. In November 2023, Lisa and Samantha took ownership of the business and lease of the 1,450 ft² unit.

The new owners remain dedicated to sourcing the freshest produce daily from trusted suppliers.

The seamless transition in ownership ensured that the business operations continued without disruption, and the supply chain remains robust and efficient.

Neil Anderson, Head of Estates said: “Lisa and Samantha bring enthusiasm and a passion for quality, ensuring that Handy Veg will not only maintain its high standards but also strive for new heights in customer satisfaction.”

Lisa and Samantha are enthusiastic about this new venture and are committed to upholding the values that have made Handy Veg a trusted name in Shropshire.

Lisa, co-owner, added: “Our first few months have been fantastic, and we’ve really appreciated the support. Our customers have been reassured that they can expect the same dedication to freshness, reliability, and customer satisfaction that they’ve always known.”

Morris Property has owned and managed Centurion Park on Kendal Road since 2002. The site’s diverse mix of businesses includes trade counters, workshops and storage units for small to medium-sized businesses.