E-commerce specialist strengthens senior management team

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

An ecommerce expert has appointed a new director as it looks to capitalise on a successful year of growth.

Scott Bass has been appointed as Operations Director of Ecommerce Intelligence.
Amazon agency Ecommerce Intelligence, which helps businesses sell their products on Amazon, has appointed Scott Bass as its Operations Director.

It comes as the business enjoyed 25 per cent growth in 2023 and has set itself a similar target this year.

Scott joined the Shrewsbury-based company more than three years ago and held the position of Performance Manager.

“I’m delighted to have started my new position as Director of Operations at Ecommerce Intelligence,” he said.

“It’s been the best working environment I’ve ever been involved in and I love how dedicated and hard working the whole team are to each of our clients. 

“I’m delighted to be stepping into a directorship role and continuing to build our clients’ accounts and work with new brands throughout the coming years.”

The £1 million business relocated to new offices last year to enhance its operational capabilities and support future growth. It currently has over 50 clients including NikWax and Ardo Medical.

Founder Chris Turton said: “I am truly thrilled that Scott Bass has joined the board. We have always worked towards rewarding our people who invest themselves into our business.

“He has been a leading force at Ecommerce Intelligence for over three years and his experience, skill and development of our service has earned him the promotion.”

The team has a combined experience of 40 years across different facets of the Amazon Marketplace and has supported more than 170 Amazon accounts to date. 

The business, which also has an office in the USA, currently employs 11 people and Chris said they are looking to grow that number this year – including taking on new account and marketing managers.

