11.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Clickingmad joins Shropshire Investors in Community organised by the Shropshire Community Foundation

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Clickingmad, a respected digital agency based in Bridgnorth, has announced its sponsorship of the Shropshire Community Foundation, a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting business philanthropy and maximising the impact of local generosity in Shropshire.

Steve, Andrew, Shane (seated) Johnny Themans (Shropshire Community Foundation), Alex, Ivet (Clickingmad Office Manager) and Seamus.
Steve, Andrew, Shane (seated) Johnny Themans (Shropshire Community Foundation), Alex, Ivet (Clickingmad Office Manager) and Seamus.

In a time when many communities face numerous challenges, Clickingmad says it recognises the importance of giving back and making a positive difference in the lives of those in need. With countless good causes and charitable organisations striving to support their communities, Clickingmad is committed to contributing to helping the community in Shropshire.

For over 24 years, Clickingmad Ltd has called Bridgnorth home, and the company is deeply invested in the well-being of its local community. As part of its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, each year Clickingmad supports both local and national charities through significant donations.

- Advertisement -

Becoming a member of Shropshire Investors in Community is yet another way for Clickingmad to demonstrate its dedication to giving back to the community that has supported its growth and success since 2000.

Shaun Carvill, Managing Director of Clickingmad, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Giving back is part of our DNA at Clickingmad. We are proud to support the excellent work of the Shropshire Community Foundation. By joining forces, we can make a tangible and meaningful difference in the lives of people living in Shropshire.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP