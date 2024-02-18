9.5 C
Shropshire
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Three arrested following an incident on A53 near Hodnet

Three men have been arrested following an incident on the A53 Hodnet bypass which took place on Saturday.

At around 7.10am officers responded to reports of several vehicles with horseboxes causing an obstruction across the road.

Three men aged 24, 37 and 40 were arrested this morning on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and remain in custody.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Ben Tanfield said: “I understand that people may have been concerned while travelling on the A53 yesterday morning.

“I’d like to thank the public for their patience while we dealt with the incident yesterday and offer my reassurance that a section 34 Dispersal Notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act 2014 has been issued which will run until 10.59am on Monday 19 February.”

