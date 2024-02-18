Casualty cut free from vehicle following collision in Telford

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance attended a single-vehicle collision on the A4169 at Lightmoor in Telford on Sunday morning.
Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car that had left the road and collided with a tree at just after 10am.
Fire crews from Telford Central worked with paramedics to release one person trapped in the vehicle.
The casualty was released from entrapment by fire crews using specialist cutting equipment.
The Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.