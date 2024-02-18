Cannabis farm worth £2.5 million discovered in Newport

A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £2.5 million was discovered in Newport on Friday.

The cannabis grow has an estimated street value of £2.5 million. Photo: West Mercia Police

The grow was discovered after police received a report of a possible break-in overnight at an abandoned industrial unit just off the High Street.

When officers entered the building around 2,800 mature cannabis plants were discovered, and it is expected that the number of plants could increase as further searches are carried out.

There was also evidence that a grow had already been cropped and that people may have been living there. The electricity within the building had also been tampered with.

No one was discovered to be in the building, and no arrests have been made.

Chief Inspector Richard Bailey, said: “Cannabis farms like this are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs, the drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality. The cultivation of these crops can also lead to the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Shutting down this grow today shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities.

“The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website. Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference.

If you have information about drugs and drugs supply and don’t want to speak to police you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/