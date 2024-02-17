Telford & Wrekin Council strategy strives for even better air quality

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a new plan to further improve air quality across the borough.

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a new plan to further improve air quality

The strategy sets out a new framework for maintaining the existing overall ‘very good’ standards and builds on regular monitoring that already takes place, to ensure the air resident’s breathe is compliant with national thresholds.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes & Enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton (Lab) said: “This strategy will ensure Telford and Wrekin is one step ahead of new legislation around air quality.

- Advertisement -

“Air quality is something we take for granted, just last summer Telford and Wrekin was ranked in the top ten for the greenest urban centres in the country, we know we are on the right track to being a sustainable place to live work and do business.”

The strategy has three main aims, to maintain and improve air quality; tackle air quality inequalities by prioritising action to benefit vulnerable groups and communities; link air quality to the climate agenda with a focus on emission reductions, for carbon as well as air pollutants.

Councillor Overton added: “We continue to bring forward innovative interventions including around 150 charge points installed in our car parks through 2024 and building on the £800,000 investment into the Silkin Way, the council will continue to invest in active travel to give residents and businesses greater opportunity for sustainable travel that not only decarbonises our transport but connects our communities.”