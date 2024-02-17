Telford man jailed for breaching Domestic Violence Protection Order

A Telford man has been jailed after breaking a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO).

Kerry Stevens, aged 52, of Crescent Road in Hadley, was sentenced to 28 days in prison at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Evidence, including CCTV, was shown to the court that Stevens had breached his DVPO by being in the company of the person the order was put in place to protect.

Detective Sergeant Chris Smith, from Telford’s Protecting Vulnerable People Team, said:

“Domestic Violence Protection Orders allows us to take immediate action to protect vulnerable victims, and give them a degree of breathing space from the perpetrator while they consider their options with the help of support agencies available.

“We’re pleased that the court has recognised the importance of this DVPO and granted the order for 28 days against Stevens.”