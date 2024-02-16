Police carry out drugs warrant in Brookside

Police in Telford yesterday carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Brookside.

Police had to force entry to the property as they carried out the warrant. Photo: West Mercia Police.

The warrant was obtained after information was received regarding a possible cannabis grow within the property.



Police say around £80,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized from the mid-terraced property which had also seen its electricity supply tampered with to bypass the electric meter. No arrests were made but police are continuing their inquiries.

The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team carried out the warrant.



PC Rob Hughes, Community Safety Engagement Officer, North Telford attended the warrant and said:

“Upon entry, I was immediately hit by a strong smell of cannabis. I could see wires coming from the electric meter and hear the unmistakable hum of fans.

“As I made my way through the property, I noticed the rooms were in darkness, however, with the little light that was available I could see rows of cannabis plants in every room. It is estimated the grow could be worth around £80,000.

“Two big poles were situated next to the front door; these weapons are often found at grows because other criminals are known to attempt to steal fully grown plants. This is known as ‘taxing’.

“Grows can often be a fire risk due to the shoddy wiring and I was concerned for the families living on either side of this mid-terraced property. We arranged for the electrical supply to the property to be turned off and capped.

“Unfortunately, in this instance, no arrests were made. Our enquiries will continue.”

If you have information about possible cannabis grows in your area or concerns about any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101 or report online.